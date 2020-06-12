The New York Knicks are adding another highly-touted scout to the front office. This time, it’s 26-year-old Alex Kline.

The New York Knicks‘ front office overhaul continues with the hiring of Alex Kline to a large scouting role within the organization, according to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

Kline began working towards becoming a scout when he was in high school, creating a college basketball recruiting website that was later sold to Yahoo! By 2016, Kline found himself working as a scout for the Pelicans, where he was behind some integral moves for the franchise.

Bringing Kline on during the prolonged “offseason” should help the Knicks move back towards respectability thanks to a strong draft. Still over four months away from the delayed NBA Draft, Kline will play a major role in reshaping the roster.

Kline will work closely with new assistant general manager Walt Perrin ahead of October’s NBA Draft. The Knicks were officially eliminated from the NBA playoffs when the return-to-play plan left out the bottom eight teams in the league — the Knicks being one of eight.

Hitting on a future star in this year’s draft could alter the franchise and become a future building block. Aside from their own lottery pick, the Knicks own the 27th overall pick thanks to a trade that sent Marcus Morris Sr. to the Los Angeles Clippers. Snagging a rotational player — or perhaps a legitimate starter — would be a major boost to the franchise.

The Knicks need help in a lot of areas, but Kline’s incredible basketball mind will help towards regaining success in the Garden.