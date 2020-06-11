New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is taking charge and organizing workouts for the offense in Austin, TX.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has already begun stepping up as a leader. According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Jones organized an off-site throwing and catching program in Austin, TX.

Players partook in the program last week and this week. Newly-signed quarterback Colt McCoy helped make the arrangements, as well. Around 15 to 20 players made the trip down to Austin either last week or this week.

Among those present have been running backs Saquon Barkley and Jon Hilliman, wide receivers Corey Coleman, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and Golden Tate, plus tight end Kaden Smith.

The coronavirus pandemic has prevented players from partaking in formal practices and workouts, but it’s important that they continue working on their game regardless.

The offensive players participating in Jones’ program will also be playing under a new offensive coordinator, Jason Garrett. They will definitely need extra time to learn Garrett’s offensive tendencies.

Jones’ predecessor, Eli Manning, epitomized what it meant to be a leader, and the fact that Jones has already recognized that he needs to fill that void is a great sign.

In his rookie season, Jones went 3-9 while throwing for 24 touchdowns (and rushing for two) and 12 interceptions while finishing up the year with a 61.9 completion percentage.

The offense was plagued with injuries during the 2019 season, so Jones didn’t really get the chance to get into a rhythm with most of the players in that regard. That’s what makes these workouts even more important.