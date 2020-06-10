Lawrence Cager is connected to five players or coaches on the New York Jets roster. It seems he was destined to be a member of Gang Green.

Lawrence Cager revealed in an interview with New York Jets team reporter Ethan Greenberg that he has a connection to a number of members of the organization already. The most prominent is his connection to Sam Darnold.

Cager told Greenberg that he and Darnold had known each other since high school. The two of them played on the same high school All-Star team and have been friends ever since. Cager even said he wanted to follow Darnold to USC, but he was never offered according to 247Sports.

“He’s a great quarterback. I wanted to play with him at USC,” Cager admitted. “Things didn’t work out that way in high school, but I’ve always wanted to play with him. To get the opportunity at the highest level to play with a guy that you’ve been good friends with and wanted to play with for so long, now you have the opportunity to play with him, I couldn’t ask for a better option.”

The connections to stop at Darnold. Cager is also close to Chris Herndon and Braxton Berrios. The three played together at Miami, and Cager called Herndon “one of my best friends.” He told Greenberg that he’s been heavily reliant on Herndon so far in his career. He’s asked him how to act like a pro, to walk him through the offense and special teams. Cager wants to take advantage of the knowledge around him.

Cager even has connections to both of the Jets’ wide receiver coaches. He met Hines Ward through the coaches at Georgia, Ward’s alma mater, and got to know him. He’s also great friends with Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson, son of Jets’ wide receiver coach Shawn Jefferson.

With so many connections, it seems like destiny was pulling Cager to the New York Jets. Hopefully, that means he is here to stay because the Jets need the help at wide receiver.