After battling injuries in his first year with the New York Jets, C.J. Mosley is healthy and ready to hit the ground running this fall.

Jets LB C.J. Mosley in a zoom call says he has been cleared for all activity and expects to be able to participate in training camp. #nyj — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) June 10, 2020

After spending five years with the Ravens, Mosley opted to cash in on a big contract with the Jets, signing a five-year, $85 million contract.

Mosley exceeded 100 tackles in all but one season in Baltimore. His career in New York was off to a good start against the Bills, recording five tackles and nabbing a pick-six off of Josh Allen, but left in the third quarter with a groin injury. He returned in Week 7 against the Patriots but was placed on the injured reserve on Dec. 3 for his lingering groin issue.

Losing Mosley for most of the year was a major blow to the Jets. He was poised to be a major weapon for defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and the first game of his tenure in green was off to a great start.

Now, with a prolonged offseason to recover, Mosley should fit seamlessly into a defense that overachieved without him. Not to mention, New York’s other top linebacker on the team, Avery Williamson, was out for the entire season after tearing his ACL in the preseason.

Training camp will look a little different with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the impending return of a healthy Mosley and Williamson could be a difference-maker for Gang Green.