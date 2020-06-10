Legendary New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning could be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame this year.

Eli Manning is still racking up the accomplishments even after hanging up the cleats.

This week, the nominees for the New Jersey Hall of Fame’s 2019-20 class were announced, with the recently retired New York Giants quarterback finding himself on the list.

In all, there are 55 individuals who have been nominated (including a pair of families) among five categories — sports, enterprise, arts and letters, public service, and performing arts. There will be a total of 10 possible inductees in each category.

Other individuals within the sports group include Mike Trout, Sue Wicks, Tim Howard, Rick Barry, and Craig Biggio.

To vote, you can visit the NJ Hall of Fame website. Voting will take place until the end of this month with the announcement of the inductees occurring by July 15.

Manning called it quits this past January after 16 seasons, four Pro Bowl nods, and two unforgettable Super Bowl runs. He finished seventh all-time in both passing yards and passing touchdowns, two statistical facts that will eventually assist with his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction chances.

Overall, he racked up 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns through the air with a completion rate of 60.3%. His career record as a starter was 117-117.

This past season was much different for Eli, as he found the bench after Week 2 in favor of then-rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. Manning didn’t see the field thereafter until the Week 14 and 15 matchups against Philly and Miami, respectively. During those two contests, Jones was sidelined with a high ankle sprain.