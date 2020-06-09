The New York Giants have unveiled new end zones that will be used for home games in MetLife Stadium this upcoming season.

Some NFL teams switched up their uniforms this offseason, but the New York Giants took a different route. Ahead of the 2020 campaign, Big Blue has unveiled new end zones that will display during home games at MetLife Stadium.

New end zones for 2020 👀 (via @FieldTurf) pic.twitter.com/Gc5HgkA0Jx — New York Giants (@Giants) June 9, 2020

You may ask, “What’s the difference?”

Well, there’s only one aspect that has significantly changed from the previous design. When looking at the far end zone, the previous one portrayed the National Football Conference (NFC) logo on the right, with the “NY” logo on the left and the “Giants” logo in all caps smack dab in the middle. Now, both the left and right sides will entail the “NY” logo with “Giants” in all caps still in the middle.

The blue background in each of the new end zones additionally seems to be darker than it previously was. Nonetheless, that could just be the picture as well as players having not walked all over the area yet.

Big Blue fans hope their team actually sees the end zone more than it did last year. In 2019, the Giants finished with an average of 21.3 points per game, a mark that tied them for the 18th-best scoring team in the league. It was actually a regression from the season prior. In 2018, New York finished 16th in the league with an average of 23.1 points per game.

The Pat Shurmur offensive regime is out of East Rutherford though, so hopefully Jason Garrett will restore credibility to that side of the ball for the Giants in 2020.