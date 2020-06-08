Tom Thibodeau appears to be the heavy favorite to coach the New York Knicks next season, but the Houston Rockets caught his eye as well.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the New York Knicks aren’t the only team interested in Tom Thibodeau. There were earlier reports of interest from the Brooklyn Nets, but now Berman is reporting that Thibodeau may have some interest in the Houston Rockets.

“The Knicks have the big edge in obtaining Thibodeau because interested suitors with better rosters like the Nets and Rockets — and even the 76ers — will be engaged in the restart into mid-August,” wrote Berman.

“Sources told The Post that Thibodeau would have had interest in the Rockets job with Mike D’Antoni set to become a free agent after the Orlando restart.”

This is an interesting development, but as Berman notes, the Knicks have an advantage over teams that are heading down to Walt Disney World to take part in the NBA’s 2020 restart. Of course, the Knicks would prefer to be chasing a championship like the Rockets, but this side effect of the disjointed season actually benefits the Knicks.

The vast majority of reporting points to Thibodeau being the clear frontrunner to take over as Knicks head coach next season. It makes sense given his strong track record of success, familiarity with New York, and connection to Leon Rose.

Former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson is also in the mix, but he doesn’t appear to be a favorite. Former Knicks head coach Mike Woodson is another experienced name in the mix, but again, Thibodeau is leading the pack.

Current interim head coach Mike Miller is yet another name involved in this head coaching search, but reports would indicate that he is in line for a major role on Thibodeau’s staff.

It’s still unclear exactly what New York’s coaching staff will look like next season, but Knicks fans should begin getting used to the idea of Tom Thibodeau roaming the sideline at Madison Square Garden.