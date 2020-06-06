Several people within the New York Knicks organization want Mike Miller to remain a part of the coaching staff in some way.

There’s no denying that Mike Miller has done a solid job as David Fizdale’s replacement as the head coach of the New York Knicks. Many within the organization have acknowledged and appreciated that.

Ian Begley of SNY noted on Saturday morning that regardless of anything that occurs, those within the Knicks organization have a strong desire to maintain Miller on the coaching staff.

He’s expected to interview for the head coaching job with Knicks president Leon Rose. But according to Begley, even if he isn’t offered the position, people within the organization want him to be given some type of staff role.

When Fizdale left, the Knicks were a lousy 4-18, good for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Their record under Miller was 17-27.

While the Knicks are one of eight teams whose seasons are officially over, the players showed significant improvement upon Miller becoming the head coach. Fans can’t help but wonder where the Knicks would be now had Miller been in that role the entire season.

The Knicks are a below-average squad and don’t possess many strengths, but Miller had his players use the few strengths that they do possess — such as their size — to their advantage.

A surprising note: the Knicks were second in the league in paint points per game under Miller. They also all began to defend better. Most importantly, almost every young player on the team improved greatly once Miller earned the promotion.

Knicks 2019 first-round pick RJ Barrett began to look much more comfortable. The incredibly promising young center, Mitchell Robinson, worked on his fouling issues and ended up leading the league in field goal percentage.

Miller saved the next head coach, whoever they may be, a great deal of trouble. For that, many believe he’s earned a spot on the team’s coaching staff for the future.