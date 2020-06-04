Another familiar face joins the head coaching shortlist. According to a report, the New York Knicks will interview Mike Woodson.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the New York Knicks plan to interview Mike Woodson. The longtime NBA coach is well aware of what it takes to win in New York. Although he wasn’t able to find sustained success during his short tenure as Knicks head coach, he did lead the team to a 54-win season and a playoff series win.

Originally an assistant, Woodson took over in 2012 after Mike D’Antoni resigned midseason. New York was 109-79 with Woodson as head coach. Since departing New York in 2014, Woodson has worked as an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers, a perennial playoff team.

Woodson is the fourth reported candidate in the Knicks’ search. Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson, and current interim head coach Mike Miller are all reported to be under consideration for the job.