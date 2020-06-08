A former New York Giants quarterback is looking forward to Jason Garrett teaming up with Daniel Jones in 2020.

It’s a difficult situation to be a part of when you have two different offensive play-callers in your first two seasons as an NFL quarterback. Nonetheless, that’s exactly what Daniel Jones is going through right now. After throwing for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns during his rookie year with Pat Shurmur making the decisions, Jones will now team up with Jason Garrett under the Joe Judge regime.

Jones must learn a new playbook all over again, but Garrett has experience developing young quarterbacks — Tony Romo back in his early years along with the still-young Dak Prescott. The old Cowboys coach can bring great assistance to Jones’ ultimate growth, and a former New York Giants quarterback is significantly intrigued by the upcoming collaboration.

“For a young guy like Jones, who has obviously shown a lot of ability, Jason is gonna help him immensely, with everything,” Kerry Collins told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “He’s not just gonna be an X’s and O’s guy, he’s gonna talk about that position and what it means to be successful. I’m really excited to see that combination.

“I’m sure Jason is gonna be heavily involved with Daniel’s development. I just could not think of a better guy to have with Jones right now. His brains, the kind of guy he is, I think that match will be just absolutely phenomenal.”

Collins portrayed his talents in East Rutherford from 1999-2003. During the 2000 season, he led the Giants to a Super Bowl 35 appearance, a game in which they suffered a 34-7 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. For Collins’ final four seasons with the Giants, including that 2000 campaign, Garrett served as one of his backups.

Jones certainly needs an above-average play-caller on the sidelines, and Shurmur just wasn’t the man for the job last year. Big Blue finished 19th in the league with 338.5 total yards per game in 2019. Under Garrett, the Cowboys averaged 431.5 yards per game, a mark that made them the sixth-best offense in the NFL. Not to mention, the Cowboys additionally had the second-best passing offense last year with an average of 296.9 yards per game.

Both of the aforementioned Dallas statistics should give Giants fans some confidence in what Garrett will bring to the table.