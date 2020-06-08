Robert Ayers, who portrayed his talents on the New York Giants for a pair of seasons, has accepted a high school coaching job in Tennessee.

A former New York Giant is making his next move after concluding his playing days last summer.

Robert Ayers, who played defensive end for Big Blue from 2014-15, has accepted an assistant coaching job at Knoxville Catholic High School in Tennessee. Ayers was actually a standout player for the University of Tennesse from 2005-08, having earned a first-team All-SEC selection during his final campaign with the Volunteers. His collegiate-level efforts led to the Denver Broncos choosing him with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

After five seasons with the Broncos, the Giants inked Ayers to a two-year deal worth $4 million. He suffered injuries during either campaign in New York, having only played 12 games in each of the two seasons.

Through the dozen appearances in 2014, which included one start, Ayers notched 22 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, five sacks, and one forced fumble.

In 2015, Ayers improved in each of the five aforementioned statistical categories. He ultimately recorded 41 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 22 quarterback hits, nine sacks, and two forced fumbles. Each statistic was additionally a career-high for Ayers. His tackle for loss total, quarterback hit total, and sack total all led the team as well.

After his tenure with the Giants, Ayers played two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions in August 2018. The Lions then released him just one day after acquiring him.