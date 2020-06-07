Jets and Giants fans still don’t know whether they’ll be able to attend games in MetLife in 2020, but right now it’s “possible.”

Live sports are coming back soon, but there’s still no indication of when fans will be allowed back in the stands. According to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, it’s still early to know if Jets and Giants fans will be able to watch their favorite teams in MetLife Stadium this season.

“I’ve spoken to Roger Goodell, we speak with the Giants and the Jets all the time. I think it’s too early to tell on fans. We’re taking at this point, baby steps and slowly but surely trying to get there beginning with the staffs, the coaches, the players and I think we have to see where it goes from here,” Murphy told SportsIllustrated.com.

Other leagues like the NHL and NBA are restarting play in “bubbles” so to speak. The NFL, on the other hand, has the benefit of time on its side. With Week 1 scheduled for September, the league has plenty of time to work out the logistics on whether or not fans will be allowed at games.

“Yes, there is a possibility, it could be. But I can’t promise it. I don’t think anyone can,” Murphy later added.

So you’re telling me there’s a chance? New Jersey was hit harder by coronavirus than the vast majority of states, but there’s still hope that fans will be able to file into MetLife for football in the fall.

Those games could be kept to 50% capacity or something similar, but at this very moment, fans in the stands at MetLife is still possible.