New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas is reportedly trying to lure three-time Pro Bowler Kyle Long out of retirement.

The New York Jets have spent much of the 2020 offseason on improving the offensive line and they don’t appear to be done yet. According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets are talking to retired Pro Bowler Kyle Long.

“The Daily News has learned that Gang Green has talked to Bears Pro Bowler Kyle Long about coming out of retirement. One year after general manager Joe Douglas coaxed Ryan Kalil out of retirement, he’s attempting a similar approach with Long.”

General manager Joe Douglas is back to his old ways. This reported pursuit of a retired offensive lineman is eerily similar to last year’s signing of Ryan Kalil. Douglas was able to convince Kalil to come out of retirement to add a veteran presence on the offensive line. Unfortunately, early on in the 2019 season, it became clear that Kalil wasn’t the answer.

Would Long be any different?

Maybe. Maybe not. Long’s flexibility to switch between right guard and right tackle might be valuable, but he’s going to have to stay on the field to make an impact. The injury history and recent track record don’t bode well for the Jets. Long, 31, only played in 12 games in 2018 and 2019.

Moreover, Long probably wouldn’t want to come out of retirement unless he felt like he was guaranteed a starting job. The Jets will likely have Alex Lewis, Brian Winters, and Greg Van Roten compete for the two guard spots.