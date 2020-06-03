Trumaine Johnson’s departure afforded the New York Jets some extra cap space, but it probably won’t be used for a Jadeveon Clowney deal.

The New York Jets-Jadeveon Clowney era is probably over before it ever began.

According to a report from ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets’ late offseason windfall won’t be used to lure the three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman to a green uniform. Cimini instead theorizes that the Jets plan to use the money elsewhere, listing possibilities like upgrades to the receiving and secondary corps. He even lists more drastic options like stashing the money for future endeavors or a long-term extension for Jamal Adams.

The Jets were recently granted an extra $11 million in 2020 cap space by designating the release of cornerback Trumaine Johnson as a post-June 1 transaction. Even after signing their draft picks (a process that began with the signing of fifth-round cornerback Bryce Hall), the Jets should be left with over $20 million to spend.

The Jets are indeed depleted in several areas though. They began to compensate for the loss of Robby Anderson with the arrivals of Breshad Perriman and second-round choice Denzel Mims. Nonetheless, the team could well seek experienced options. A reunion with Demaryius Thomas is possible and available veterans include Taylor Gabriel and Paul Richardson. Defensively, Cimini didn’t rule out talks resuming with cornerback Logan Ryan resuming.

Clowney, the top pick of the 2014 draft, spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Houston Texans but was dealt to the Seattle Seahawks late last August after getting franchise tagged. Over 13 games, he recorded 31 combined tackles, a career-best four forced fumbles, and the first interception of his career. Several teams have expressed interest in Clowney, with rumors circulating that he rejected a $12 million offer from the Cleveland Browns.

