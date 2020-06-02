New York Jets safety Jamal Adams speaks out about the tragic killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others.

The killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin sparked country-wide protest and calls for change. New York Jets superstar Jamal Adams is among those speaking out and calling for change.

“Over the past few days I’ve been struggling with the pain from daily injustices in America,” Adams sent out on social media. “It’s something new every day!

“I think it is important to find your peace in all of this and remember self-care and positive energy. My heart goes out to the family and friends of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. They’re more than just hashtags. It’s disgusting that we don’t have time to deal with our trauma before the next tragedy. We can’t let these conversations die and can’t forget those we’ve lost. Stop killing us.

“This isn’t just a political issue, this is about the morality of our nation. We all have a part to play! Luv.”

Adams is a vocal leader on the field and in the locker room for the Jets. Clearly, his penchant for being a leader extends to off-the-field issues as well.

On Tuesday, Le’Veon Bell and the Jets’ team Twitter account posted images for “Black Out Tuesday” — a day intended to show strength and solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Although the Jets are participating in “Black Out Tuesday,” they have yet to release a formal statement on the killing of George Floyd.