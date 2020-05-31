A grandfather who’s a fan of the New York Giants decided to make an upgrade to his infant grandson’s wardrobe during a visit.

The New York Giants‘ rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles runs deep, as everyone knows. Former Giant and Pennsylvania native Justin Pugh told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan back in 2016 that he stopped giving his childhood friends tickets to the games after seeing them cheer for an Eli Manning interception.

However, one Giants fan topped Pugh’s dedication to the rivalry. In a viral video posted to Instagram, a man who was visiting his child and grandchild saw his infant grandson wearing an Eagles hat. The man then decided that he couldn’t let that slide, and what occurred next was nothing short of hilarious.

Yes, you’re seeing that right. The man removed his grandson’s hat and threw it to the side. This rivalry runs deep, and even family ties aren’t enough to stop team loyalty from shining through.

This was clearly done in jest and the rivalry won’t affect their relationship outside of some good old fashioned family trash talk during the teams’ biyearly battles. The teams will meet on Oct. 22 and Nov. 15 this upcoming season, assuming the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t force the NFL to change plans.

This event was all in good fun, and you even hear laughter from all involved after the hat was thrown. It wouldn’t even be surprising if this became a fun little family tradition as the child grows older — the grandfather trying to remove the hat while the grandson attempts to hold onto it.

All in all, rivalries can be fun when people allow them to be.