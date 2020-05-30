The New York Islanders have agreed to terms with three of their young prospects — Félix Bibeau, Cole Coskey, and Blade Jenkins.

Bibeau was selected by the Islanders in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. The 21-year-old center played in the QMJHL, having split time between the Québec Remparts and the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

With the Remparts, Bibeau recorded 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 31 games before being traded to the Saguenéens. With Chicoutimi, he also recorded 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 32 games.

Coskey was taken by the Islanders in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. The soon-to-be 21-year-old right winger recorded 80 points (34 goals, 46 assists) in 62 games for the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL this past season.

He achieved career highs in all three categories. Coskey was second on the team in points and assists, third in goals, and tied for first in power-play goals.

The Islanders took Jenkins in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. The 19-year-old, who can play at both left wing and center, recorded 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 47 games this past season, also for the Saginaw Spirit.

Now that these youngsters have agreed to terms with the organization, they’re all eligible to play for New York’s AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, next season.

None of these players are expected to become future stars for the Islanders but do provide depth at all three forward positions.

Bibeau, Coskey, and Jenkins may all prove to be decent options for a team that doesn’t have much cap space to work with and is still trying to figure out how to assemble its bottom six.