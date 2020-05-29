Unlike the rest of the NFC East, there’s no drama in the New York Giants quarterback room that fans should be concerned about.

In about two months, training camps will hopefully open for all 32 NFL teams at their respective facilities. But until then, we’ll all be discussing the positives and negatives surrounding each organization.

One of the positives the New York Giants have is that there’s no drama inside their quarterback room.

The same cannot be said for the rest of the NFC East teams though, as there’s quarterback controversy surrounding the Cowboys, Eagles, and Redskins ahead of the 2020 campaign.

For the Cowboys, not a day goes by without the media discussing quarterback Dak Prescott’s contract situation.

The Cowboys gave Prescott the franchise tag, which would be worth $31.4 million. He’s yet to sign it though, as he’s seeking a long-term deal. He recently turned down a five-year, $175 million offer, per reports.

In a move that made the Cowboys’ quarterback situation even more complex, Dallas signed veteran Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth $3 million guaranteed. Dalton had spent all nine of his seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and carries a win-loss record of 70-61-2.

Prescott having yet to participate in the team’s virtual meetings and the fact that there’s likely dissension within the organization regarding how he’s handling his contract situation doesn’t bode well for Dallas. At this point, there’s doubt as to who will be the team’s Week 1 starter.

Barring an injury this summer, Carson Wentz will be the Eagles’ starter to begin the 2020 campaign. But after taking Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the draft (No. 53 overall), there are questions in regards to how much faith Philly carries in Wentz.

The Eagles selecting Hurts was one of the more head-scratching picks in last month’s draft. This is especially the case when you take into consideration how Philly gave the 27-year-old Wentz a four-year, $128 million contract extension last year. Not to mention, Wentz led the Eagles to a division title in 2019.

The Eagles can try to spin this by saying they drafted Hurts to run gadget plays and not to compete to be the starter. But any time you take a quarterback in the second round, the plan is for them to eventually be the No. 1 guy at that position.

You can be assured that there will be some awkward moments in and around the Eagles organization this season, especially if Hurts is on the field with the first-team offense.

The Redskins’ quarterback situation is less complex. Regardless, there were still reports that they were considering taking Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the second pick in the draft. Those reports would, of course, become irrelevant after they chose Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young.

Nevertheless, many are still wondering if the entire Redskins organization is firmly behind quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who they drafted No. 15 overall in 2019.

What happens on the field determines wins and losses. But sometimes, what happens off the field can come into play. The fact that the other three teams in the NFC East could possibly possess quarterback-related issues may benefit the Giants.

On Wednesday, Big Blue quarterback Daniel Jones celebrated his 23rd birthday. The Giants are hoping with the support system they put around him, he’ll undergo his first winning season in the NFL later this year.