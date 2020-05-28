New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley documents his incredible talent on the squat rack in a newly surfaced video.

𝗕 𝗘 𝗔 𝗦 𝗧 😤 (via @saquon) pic.twitter.com/n82saxoEVb — New York Giants (@Giants) May 28, 2020

Not one…not two…but six plates on each side? I don’t even want to figure out how much weight that is. Nonetheless, it’s not totally surprising to see that Saquon Barkley is able to squat this incredible amount while preparing for his third season in the pros.

This isn’t the only time Barkley has documented his workouts, as he participated in the below video from MSG Networks last summer.

The young New York Giants back is coming off a year that was disappointing when you look at what he was able to do during his rookie season. Nonetheless, there were certainly numerous obstacles that contributed to the struggles. Having battled an ankle injury while dealing with a below-average offensive line, Barkley just surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in 2019 after racking up 1,307 total rushing yards the year prior.

Barkley additionally caught 91 balls and led the league with 2,028 scrimmage yards during his rookie campaign.

The discouraging year should give Saquon some extra motivation heading into this upcoming season. Carrying a no-excuse attitude, Barkley will likely be able to improve from last year behind a new-look offensive line that features 2020 first-round draft pick Andrew Thomas at one of the tackle spots.

But one of the more significant keys to success will be to stay out of the medical tent. Giants fans are hoping that will be the case for Barkley this upcoming season.