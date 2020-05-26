The New York Giants are working to reopen their facility next week after Governor Phil Murphy says teams in New Jersey can start training.

Progress continues to be made when it comes to the New York Giants returning to action in their own facility.

On Tuesday morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that pro sports teams within the state could start training once again. Thereafter, the Giants organization released a statement saying it plans to reopen the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford next week. Big Blue closed down the facility in March amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“For employees who need to return to work at our facility, we expect to begin that process next week, and we will do so in a systematic and safe way that adheres to the state’s guidelines and NFL protocols,” the organization said. The Giants additionally stated that they will “continue to have as many employees as possible working remotely.” During the current reopening phase, clubs aren’t allowed to have any players or coaches in the building, unless a player is “undergoing medical treatment or rehabilitation.” Only up to 50% of each team’s staff is permitted inside the respective facilities (75 individuals maximum). Regardless of how you believe the 2020 NFL season will turn out, the league and state governments have taken significant steps to ensure that the campaign will occur one way or another. The league will still conduct the Giants (and all other teams for that matter) when it comes to the commencement of both the minicamp and training camp periods. The latter isn’t supposed to begin until July 30.