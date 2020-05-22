Another contender for the role of Sam Darnold’s backup has emerged, as the New York Jets have reportedly added Joe Flacco.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the New York Jets will sign quarterback Joe Flacco to a one-year deal. Schefter elaborated that the deal is worth $1.5 million with the potential to spike up to $4.5 million based on incentives.

Flacco, 35, would be the most experienced thrower in the Jets’ quarterback room by far. He will compete with several fresh options like David Fales, Mike White, and fourth-round pick James Morgan for the right to back up Sam Darnold.

Darnold is obviously foreseen to be the Jets’ franchise quarterback in the near future. However, he has missed six games over his first two NFL seasons, all of which ended in New York losses. Darnold’s mononucleosis diagnosis forced the Jets to turn to veterans Trevor Siemian and Luke Falk for three contests.

Flacco also has the experience necessary for an ideal backup quarterback. Over a dozen NFL seasons, Flacco has put up 40,067 yards and 218 touchdown passes, respectively good for ninth and 10th among active quarterbacks. He entered the league as a first-round pick (18th overall) of the Baltimore Ravens and spent just over a decade as their starter. The Ravens’ franchise lists see Flacco at the top in yardage (38,425) and touchdown passes (212).

With 10 wins, Flacco is one of four active quarterbacks with a playoff win tally in double figures. His magnum opus came in 2013, when he earned MVP honors in Baltimore’s Super Bowl victory over San Francisco.

After Lamar Jackson took over the starter’s role in Baltimore, Flacco spent a single season with the Denver Broncos, traded by the Ravens for a fourth-round pick. The Vorhees, NJ native partook in eight games before suffering a neck injury in an October loss in Indianapolis.

Flacco is still recovering from the resulting surgery, but he is expected to be ready for contact by September.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags