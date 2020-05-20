Legendary New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor reflects on Michael Jordan’s unmatched competitiveness.

ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary has finally concluded, and many are blown away after taking a much closer look at the true competitiveness inside Michael Jordan‘s heart.

But there are some who’ve already experienced first-hand the six-time champ’s desire to win. One of these individuals happens to be New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor, who also made a name for himself throughout the 1980s and 90s.

“Of all the people I know, he’s probably the most competitive person I know,” Taylor told Steve Serby of the New York Post. “He’ll bet on a daggone 50-foot putt and goddammit, if he bets on it, nine times out of 10 he’s gonna make it.”

“Don’t get it confused,” LT added. “He is trying to win every bet. He might not care, but he is trying to win every bet. Everything that is out there. He’s trying to win at all times. And there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Taylor does hold a bit of an advantage in age, but both legendary athletes are indeed former Tar Heels, having attended the University of North Carolina. LT recalls spending time with Jordan after returning to Chapel Hill to continue his studies.

“My senior year when I went to the Giants, I came back to school to finish up that summer,” Taylor said. “And he was there at Carolina getting ready for the season, but we played a lot of basketball, we hung out a lot. I consider him a good friend.”

Both made history after departing from UNC. The two were rockstars in their own leagues and were able to significantly bond on the links.

Just don’t mess with Jordan once the golf clubs come out though. I think LT has made that very clear.