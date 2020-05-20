Although Martin Brodeur is the obvious top dog, the New Jersey Devils have had plenty of lovable goaltenders over the years.

No. 30 is still intimidating when opponents visit the Prudential Center. It’s been hanging high in the rafters above the New Jersey Devils end of the ice since February of 2016.

The blue paint across NHL cities will never witness another masked man like Martin Brodeur. While Brodeur’s goaltending partners cycled in and out over a 20-year span, there are still memorable netminders who strapped on the pads for New Jersey.

In another edition of ESNY’s ongoing series, here’s a look at five of the most beloved goaltenders in Devils’ history.

Glenn “Chico” Resch

Chico Resch is likely the second-most popular goaltender in Devils’ history behind Brodeur.

After parts of eight seasons with the New York Islanders, Resch joined the organization back in 1980-81 when he stood tall between the pipes for the Colorado Rockies. The 1979-80 Stanley Cup champion immediately became the face of the Devils once the Rockies relocated to the Garden State for the 1982-83 campaign.

No. 1 spent parts of five seasons with the Devils before joining the Philadelphia Flyers for his final two campaigns in the NHL.

A friendly face with the fans, Resch eventually returned to Jersey as the team’s color commentator and transformed into a classic personality for the organization. His “Chico Eats” segment also became a hit during intermissions.

Chris Terreri

Before “Marty” won over Devils fans’ hearts, Chris Terreri was the guy for New Jersey between the pipes.

The Providence, RI native ranks second all-time for the Devils with 118 career wins and spent parts of nine seasons in his first stint with New Jersey while winning the organization’s first Stanley Cup championship in 1994-95.

On this day in 1998, the Devils re-acquired Chris Terreri from the Blackhawks. Terreri had started his NHL career with New Jersey pic.twitter.com/vPmScxhe2z — Mike Commito (@mikecommito) August 25, 2017

Similar to Resch, Terreri was a fan-favorite in large part because of his friendly and humble approach. The masked man was likely the ideal veteran backup for a future Hockey Hall of Famer such as Brodeur, too. The 1983 draft-pick later returned to New Jersey for the 1998-99 campaign and again won another Cup with Jersey’s team in 1999-00.

Terreri earned himself a spot in a unique class of Devils players who won multiple Cups, which also includes the memorable team from 1995. The chances are No. 31 is bound for the team’s Ring of Honor sooner rather than later.

Scott Clemmensen

When the Devils least expected it, Scott Clemmensen played the role of hero for Jersey’s team during the 2008-09 campaign.

After Brodeur suffered a long-term injury early in the season, Clemmensen eventually won the starting job from then-backup goaltender Kevin Weekes.

Former #FlaPanthers G Scott Clemmensen's new mask looks like his old one w/ a #Devils twist via @RedditHockey pic.twitter.com/GV5sBOoozP — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) October 1, 2014

The 1997 eighth-round draft pick exceeded expectations when he earned 25 wins in 40 appearances that season. New Jersey never experienced an extensive absence without Brodeur prior to the injury, and Clemmensen’s impressive streak was one of the league’s biggest stories.

Keep in mind that Clemmensen never appeared in more than 13 contests in a season before his memorable tenure between the pipes in 2008-09.

The Des Moines, IA native was one of Brodeur’s longest-tenured backups and is without a doubt a fan-favorite.

Sean Burke

NHL journeyman Sean Burke was arguably the first true star that stood tall in Jersey’s crease.

The Windsor, Ontario native was selected by New Jersey in the second round at the 1985 NHL Draft and manned the crease for the Devils from 1987-88 until the end of the 1990-91 campaign.

Burke inked himself in franchise history after posting a 10-1-0 record down the stretch of the 1987-88 campaign which was a key reason why New Jersey clinched its first-ever berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

That’s a memorable and impressive feat for a young goaltender, especially given the era of hockey and the current state of the Devils’ roster.

The 6-foot-4 netminder set a new standard for the position in the NHL with his significant height, and Burke’s mask with New Jersey was also iconic.

Martin Brodeur

The NHL’s all-time wins leader with 691 victories is without a doubt Jersey’s favorite goaltender. Brodeur’s brilliance and entertaining style in the net were extraordinary and it’s safe to say he placed the Devils on the map.

Brodeur was always a fan-favorite and likely advances to this ongoing series’ newest bracket – who is the ultimate fan-favorite Devils player.

Writer’s choice: While this post focusses on goaltenders that were primarily starters: Brodeur, Terreri, and Johan “Moose” Hedberg.