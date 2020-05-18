It’s hard for rookies to know what to do after going undrafted. Former New York Jets linebacker Marvin Jones is here to help with that.

The 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone. Priority free agents have already signed with teams. What’s left for those players still dreaming of playing in the NFL?

Former New York Jets middle linebacker Marvin Jones is here to help with that. Jones is teaming up with NFL Draft Bible to inform unsigned rookies of their options.

The NFL Draft Bible Familia opens up their doors o ALL FREE AGENTS with the @MarvinJonesJets FA Football Seminar! Featuring veteran scouts @MavSports @RUSSLANDE plus @ANCcombines founder, Stephen Austin! RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY! https://t.co/U2S59eJY15 pic.twitter.com/vvRhocYXSK — NFL Draft Bible (@NFLDraftBible) May 17, 2020

Marvin Jones didn’t go through this experience himself. He was selected fourth overall in the 1993 NFL Draft and went on to have a successful career. He played 11 seasons, all with the New York Jets. Jones and Mo Lewis made for one of the better inside linebacker tandems in the NFL.

Jones hoped to transition to coaching after his career ended, but it took 11 years before he found his first professional coaching job. He was hired to be the linebackers coach of the Brooklyn Bolts of the Fall Experimental Football League. He was let go after one season.

Jones found his back to coaching in 2017 when he was brought on as the defensive coordinator and eventually interim head coach of the Colorado Crush of the United Indoor Football League. He would move on and become the head coach of the Cedar Rapids Titans of the Indoor Football League in 2018.

Now, Jones is here to help young players learn their options. As someone who has coached in lower-level leagues, Jones knows what options are out there. He’s hoping to impart that wisdom onto any young players who were unsigned as he can.

Jones’ seminar aims to teach players how to get a professional contract, how to grab a scout’s attention, and how to work around COVID-19. Who knows, maybe Jones’ seminar will set someone down a path that eventually leads them to the NFL.