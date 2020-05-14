Tony Romo is set to interview a trio of young New York quarterbacks in a special edition of “In the Huddle with Tony Romo.”

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, CBS Sports will be running a 30-minute special edition of “In the Huddle with Tony Romo.”

The special will feature Sam Darnold of the New York Jets, Daniel Jones of the New York Giants, and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS lead NFL analyst Tony Romo will sit down with the three young passers.

The show is set to air at 2 p.m. ET on May 24.

CBS Sports says lead NFL analyst Tony Romo will talk to three young QB's – Daniel Jones of the Giants, Josh Allen of the Bills and Sam Darnold of the Jets – in a 30-minute special airing Sunday, May 24 (2 pm ET). "In The Huddle with Tony Romo" will be hosted by Tracy Wolfson. — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) May 14, 2020

The conversations should make for interesting television. Romo loves Sam Darnold. He was his top quarterback in the 2018 NFL Draft and has consistently praised him. He even predicted Darnold leading the Jets over the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. Darnold has also been compared to Romo since the day he was drafted.

Romo and Daniel Jones will have plenty to talk about when they sit down. The two have been having conversations throughout the offseason as Romo helps Jones learn offensive coordinator and former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett‘s offense.

The conversation those two have should be enlightening. It could give some signs as to what the Giants offense could look like in 2020. That’s insight that every Giants fans will want.

Out of the trio, Josh Allen is the only quarterback to play in the playoffs. Expect part of his conversation to revolve around Buffalo’s overtime loss to the Houston Texans. Allen was 24-for-46 with no touchdowns and one lost fumble.

With such little sports on TV right now, this will serve as a nice escape for sports fans. They’ll be able to hear how their heroes are dealing with quarantine and preparing for the upcoming season in these unprecedented times. Fans should tune in.