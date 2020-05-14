New Jersey Devils great Martin Brodeur was WFAN’s Mystery Guest and Jersey fans can’t miss out on his nostalgic stories and insight.

There’s no debating that former New Jersey Devils netminder Martin Brodeur is the greatest goaltender of all-time. Yes, even New York Rangers fans need to finally admit that.

While the three-time Stanley Cup champion has stayed out of the media spotlight since retiring in 2014-15, Brodeur was featured on WFAN as the “Mystery Guest” on the Moose and Maggie segment.

The interview was a pleasant surprise and marked the first time a former New Jersey Devils player was featured on the ongoing segment since the global quarantine. If you’re a Devils fan, then this half-hour segment is a must-listen.

The NHL’s all-time wins leader between the pipes shared stories and opinions that fans likely never heard from the good and dark times in Jersey.

It’s no surprise that the 1993-94 Eastern Conference Finals was mentioned, but what might have Devils fans actually chuckling was Brodeur’s vacation to Aruba after the heartbreaking loss.

“Marty” also shared insight on how the organization “prides playing the Rangers” from day one when he arrived during the early 1990s. He also talked about how annoying it was to face-off with New York’s beloved captain in Mark Messier.

The nostalgia from this interview was a nice listen, but the now-assistant general manager of the Devils also offered up some intel on the current squad.

Brodeur believes the Devils are “two years away” from being contenders again. It might sting New Jersey fans at first, but it’s just the reality — this team was marketed to succeed in 2020 but it was nothing more than a dream.