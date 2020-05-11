New York Jets rookie offensive tackle Mekhi Becton took time to virtually visit the Goryeb Children’s Hospital. He put smiles on a lot of faces.

The New York Jets selected Mekhi Becton with the 11th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That made him a celebrity in New York and New Jersey overnight. With that celebrity comes the power to change lives and he wasted no time in putting that newfound power to work.

Becton virtually visited The Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown, NJ. He called in on his computer. Doctors wheeled him around on a monitor so he could say hello to the kids.

Kids asked him about how he ran so fast, how he pushed a truck, if he’s happy the Jets drafted him, and his shoe size. It’s heartwarming to see the kids so happy.

“I haven’t seen these kids smile like that in a long time,” said the doctor who was wheeling around Becton.

It’s always great when players help out their community. The Jets have made sure to target high character guys who take care of their community in the past year. Jonotthan Harrison runs an anti-bullying campaign, Brandon Copeland teaches a class at UPenn preparing students for life after college, and Steve McLendon was the Jets’ nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Becton looks like the latest good guy to join the Jets locker room. Gathering high character guys is a great way to rehab the Jets’ culture.

Now let’s see if Becton puts as many smiles on the faces of Jets fans when the season starts as he did here.