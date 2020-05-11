Connor Carrick is surprisingly the lone New Jersey Devils player nominated for the 2020 NHL Fan Choice Awards.

In parts of two seasons with the New Jersey Devils, defenseman Connor Carrick has recorded a total of 13 points.

While the 2012 fifth-round draft pick hasn’t necessarily shined on the ice, Carrick still earned a nomination for the 2020 NHL Fan Choice Awards.

Carrick, 26, was nominated for an intriguing category. The blueliner is one of four individuals in the running for “Best Follow” on social media.

Nonetheless, his competition is tough.

Carrick’s opponents entail Max Domi, Auston Matthews, and goaltender Robin Lehner.

Domi and Matthews both skate for Original Six franchises, while Lehner is greatly appreciated by all fans across professional sports.

The voting opened up on Monday and ends June 1.

Here’s the awards’ background, according to NHL.com:

“The National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced that voting is now open for the 2020 NHL Fan Choice Awards™. The NHL Fan Choice Awards™, created in 2018, gives fans the opportunity to engage with and vote on the best photos, videos and GIFs shared by teams, players and fans from July 1, 2019 to April 1, 2020 on social media. Sixty-three NHL players and all 31 NHL teams are featured in videos and graphics across the 20 categories.

New this year is former NHL player Paul Bissonnette acting as host, where he’ll discuss nominees and interview players across social media, and five new categories – Best Tik Tok, Funniest Player, Fan of the Year, Best NHL Building and Best Mascot that now includes all 29 NHL mascots.”

Carrick is the only Devils player listed, but the team is nominated for numerous awards, including “Best Mascot.”

It’s reasonable to believe that Devils mascot “NJ Devil” could take home the honor in 2020.

Overall, it’s an interesting concept by the NHL to engage with fans during an unfortunate pause.