The New York Jets are set to face off against a familiar opponent to kick of the 2020 season. Off to Buffalo the Jets go.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the New York Jets are set to play the Buffalo Bills to open the 2020 season.

2020 JETS SEASON OPENER: Jets at Bills. Sam Darnold vs Josh Allen. #BillsMafia Details here: https://t.co/5Saj0GSQJ1 pic.twitter.com/ebzuMTt6OD — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) May 7, 2020

This marks the third time in four years the Jets will open their season against the Bills. The Jets are 0-2 in their last two season openers against the Bills. Their loss in 2019 was a particularly painful one.

The Jets held a 16-0 lead until the very end of the third quarter and were up 16-3 heading into the fourth. An injury to star linebacker C.J. Mosley led to an epic collapse. The Jets allowed 14 fourth-quarter points and dropped the game 17-16.

Mosley would miss nearly the entire 2019 season with the injury he picked up in the game. The Jets also lost Sam Darnold for three games after it was revealed he had played the game with mononucleosis.

It was an awful way to open the season that doomed the Jets 2019 season. The Jets collapsed against a division rival and lost two key players for a long stretch of the season. It could be said that this one game cost the Jets a shot at the playoffs in 2019.

New York can only hope its season opener in 2020 will go better. The good news is that Sam Darnold is 2-0 at Buffalo. Maybe a road opener in the Queen City of the Lakes is exactly what the Jets need to get 2020 off on the right foot.