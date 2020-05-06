Despite signing several free agents and receiving high grades after the draft, there are still questions looming over the New York Giants.

Despite the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL stated they intend to start the season as scheduled. This means teams will report to training camp at some point this summer.

With the Joe Judge era beginning, the New York Giants are going to have plenty of questions in camp.

On paper, the roster is more talented than the team that finished 4-12 last season. They’ve signed key free agents such as cornerback James Bradberry, and linebackers Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell.

They’ve also received high grades from draft analysts for their 10 draft picks, highlighted by All-American tackle Andrew Thomas and safety Xavier McKinney.

Still, despite the improved roster, there are still several questions hovering over the Giants. Here are the top three questions for Big Blue heading into training camp.

1. How will they handle the starting offensive tackle positions?

Thomas was a standout left tackle at Georgia and normally, logic would indicate that he will protect Daniel Jones’ blindside. However, Nate Solder has been the Giants’ left tackle for the past two seasons and has played left tackle since his second season with the Patriots in 2012.

Solder stated previously that he’s willing to move to right tackle, but that won’t be an easy transition after playing left tackle for so long. Thomas has the footwork and technique to play either tackle position.

2. Who will enter camp as the starting center?

While general manager Dave Gettleman is drawing high praise for his draft class, many were surprised he passed on a center. After the Giants elected not to bring back Jon Halapio, there’s a big question mark at the position.

Spencer Pulley, Nick Gates, and rookie Shane Lemieux, who’s a guard that can play center, are the three main candidates for the gig. Was Gettleman’s decision to drop Halapio and pass on the center in the draft misguided? Only time will tell.

3. Who will be the nickel corner?

James Bradberry and Deandre Baker will be the starting corners for the Giants, but it’s anyone’s guess as to who will play the slot. Offenses are typically in formations with at least three wide receivers on the field so the slot corner is essentially a starter in today’s NFL.

The Giants have several talented young corners who will try to win the job— Sam Beal, Corey Ballentine, and rookie Darnay Holmes are all in the mix. Julian Love will also see time on the field when the Giants are in three safety formations.

With the Cowboys, Eagles, and Redskins all drafting receivers, it’s imperative that the Giants corners are able to survive in one-on-one coverage. This position battle will likely last all the way until the end of the summer to find out for sure who’s the best fit.