After winning gold at the Olympics twice, New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing lost his gold medals in a home robbery.

Could you imagine what it would be like to hold an Olympic gold medal? Well, at least one burglar knows how it feels.

Appearing on “The Dan Patrick Show,” New York Knicks legend and current Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing told the story of how he had two gold medals and a college championship ring stolen.

“My house got broken into in New York, and at one point they stole my medals,” Ewing said. “So I called Jerry Colangelo, and he was great to be able to get me two replacement medals.”

Ewing won gold in 1984 as a college player and once more with the Dream Team in 1992. But gold medals weren’t the only thing the burglar wanted. His college championship ring was taken as well, but luckily, Ewing was able to recover the real ring rather than finding a replacement.

“They did take my college championship ring, but someone tried to sell it on eBay and I was able to get that back,” Ewing said.

Recently, Ewing and the ’90s Knicks have made their way back into the spotlight. ESPN’s documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1998 Bulls—“The Last Dance”—is diving into Jordan’s entire career.

Chicago’s battles with the Bulls in the early ’90s played a major role in last weekend’s narrative. Not to mention, the documentary also touched on the Dream Team’s incredible run at the 1992 Olympics. It’s clear that Jordan has great admiration and respect for Ewing.