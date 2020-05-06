The New York Knicks are reportedly eyeing combo guard RJ Hampton as a possible option in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The New York Knicks are still in search of the point guard of the future—someone who can take charge of the team. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks are considering RJ Hampton for the job.

“According to a source, RJ Hampton, who skipped college to play in New Zealand, is another point-guard-type under consideration by the Knicks if they select between sixth and 10th in the draft currently slated for June 25,” wrote Berman.

Berman refers to Hampton as a “point-guard-type” because he’s not necessarily a pure point guard. He’s more of a combo guard, but that poses a risk for the Knicks, who have two guys who fit that description—RJ Barrett and Frank Ntilikina.

Hampton, 19, opted to go the professional route after high school. He left the United States to play in Australia’s NBL for the New Zealand Breakers, averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 15 games.

If the Knicks are serious about taking Hampton, it’s likely because they believe in his upside as an athlete. At 6-foot-5, he’s capable of defending a variety of positions and can form a formidable defensive pairing in the backcourt with Barrett or Ntilikina. All three players have the length and athleticism to switch seamlessly between ones, twos, and threes.

With all this said, Hampton will be a bit of a project at the next level. He only shot 29.5% on threes for the Breakers. The Knicks are in desperate need of shooters who can space the floor and Hampton won’t come into the NBA as a threat from the perimeter.

Other guard options for the Knicks include LaMelo Ball, Cole Anthony, Killian Hayes, and Tyrese Haliburton.

Of course, it’s impossible to know whether or not Hampton will be the right option for the Knicks until we have more clarity on the 2020 NBA Draft order.