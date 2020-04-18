If the New York Knicks draft Cole Anthony, it would be a homecoming for the hooper who grew up cheering for the orange and blue.

The story is perfect. The New York Knicks need a point guard. Cole Anthony is a top prospect who grew up in New York City. The 19-year-old is excited about the possibility of playing for his hometown Knicks.

“It would be pretty cool,” Cole told Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “I was a fan for a good amount of time. I do like the Knicks. I think they definitely can use a guard, a good scoring point guard. If that happens, it would be pretty cool to play in front of my little brother.”

It’s no surprise that Cole would want to come back home to start his professional career. He can be around his family and the Knicks are a team where he would likely become the starting point guard immediately. The fact that he was also a fan of the orange and blue as a kid is the icing on the cake.

Cole’s prodigious return would make for a great story, but there’s still so much uncertainty regarding the draft. When and where are still questions clouding the lottery and draft. It’s impossible to know what pick the Knicks are going to have.

For Anthony, it’s going to be difficult to suss out his draft stock due to coronavirus upending the usual draft process. Without in-person workouts, teams are going to have to rely almost entirely on game film from college or international play.

As a result, it’s impossible to know what to expect come draft night. Anthony is one of at least five different point guards with lottery potential. Where he ranks on that list could determine whether he ends up going within the top five picks or falls out of the top 10 entirely.

If Anthony slips out of the lottery, it wouldn’t bother him. He’s looking for the right situation over all else.

“What pick you’re drafted at doesn’t mean anything,” he said. “I’d rather be drafted 17th in a really good situation for myself, then go seventh in a terrible situation for myself where I’m behind two other lead guards. It’s really all about fit.”

That comment from Anthony brings us back to his fit with the Knicks. He would be back home and joining an underrated young core group of guys like RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, and Frank Ntilikina.

For now, Anthony will have to wait and see how the NBA offseason shakes out.