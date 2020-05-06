After a flurry of cuts and injury moves on Tuesday, the New York Jets officially announce the signing of nine undrafted free agents.

We welcome nine undrafted free agents to the squad ✈️ — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 6, 2020

The group is highlighted by Georgia wide receiver Lawrence Cager and Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson. The two skill position players were both expected to be drafted, but now they’re both heading to Florham Park as they hope to make their mark.

They aren’t the only notable UDFAs the Jets signed. Javelin Guidry dazzled at the combine with his 4.29 40-yard dash time and his 21 bench reps. Bryce Huff led the AAC in sacks in 2019 with 10.5.

It’s always unlikely that a UDFA makes a roster. Only three UDFAs have broken camp with the Jets in the last five seasons: Robby Anderson, Kyle Phillips, and Jalin Marshall. Marshall and Robby were both in 2016.

The 2020 Jets have spots up for grabs. Only three wide receiver spots are locked up, special teams are always a battle, they are desperate for edge rushers, and cornerback spots are there for the taking.

That means these UDFAs will be given every chance to make leave their mark. It’s unlikely that any of them become starters in the near future, but it’s possible they have a role in 2020.

Even if no UDFAs break camp with the team, it’s possible they all make the practice squad. The NFL expanded the practice squad size from 10 to 12 as part of the new CBA. That means that all nine UDFAs will have a better shot at sticking around then their predecessors.

Who knows, maybe the next Wayne Chrebet is in this group?