Super Bowl 46 champ and former New York Giants wideout Victor Cruz will participate in the upcoming season of NBC’s “The Titan Games.”

With much of the sports world currently dark, NBC’s “The Titan Games” are pulling through for fans amid these troubling times. The new season, hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, will premier on Memorial Day (Monday, May 25) at 8 p.m. ET.

Numerous professional athletes, both active and retired, will be taking part in the games, including none other than former New York Giants wideout and Super Bowl 46 champion Victor Cruz.

We’re bringing sports back w/ the best pro-athletes on the planet for our new season of @NBCTitanGames!

My TITAN PROS are Olympic gold medalists, @NFL legends, @UFC champions & more. Join us MEMORIAL DAY for an EPIC 2 HOUR PREMIERE! 8PM on @NBC! #SportsAreBack @SevenBucksProd pic.twitter.com/lBpNZ2PPKd — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 4, 2020

The first season of “The Titan Games” began in January 2019 and lasted 10 episodes. NBC then renewed it for a second season in September of last year.

Contestants compete in numerous physical and mental challenges throughout the duration of the show with the title of “Titan” becoming the goal. Those who are named “Titans” then compete to see who will be the last one standing.

The show will certainly be something to witness with many professional sports leagues on hold.

Cruz departed from the Giants after the 2016 campaign and officially retired in August 2018 after a 2017 preseason stint with the Chicago Bears. Upon calling it quits, he joined ESPN as an analyst. Cruz has also helped create video and audio content for the Giants official website.

During his tenure with Big Blue (2010-16), Cruz caught 303 balls for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns. He only played in 70 games during that span, having dealt with a number of injuries throughout his career. Cruz took part in six and zero games in 2014 and 2015, respectively.