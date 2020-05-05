New York Giants tight end Evan Engram says one of Eli Manning’s 2017 touchdown passes to him was the “most beautiful pass” he’s ever received.

Despite the fact that Evan Engram has succumbed to injury-related issues for much of his three-year career (14 total missed games), he had an extremely promising rookie campaign. During that 2017 season, after the New York Giants selected him No. 23 overall in the NFL Draft, Engram was a bright spot among a three-win team. He ultimately caught 64 balls for 722 yards and six touchdowns through 15 games, all career-highs still to this day.

One of those scores came during a disappointing Week 10 loss to the then-winless San Francisco 49ers (yes, the 49ers were bad not too long ago). A nine-yard strike from Eli Manning gave the Giants a 13-10 second-quarter lead, and this past weekend, Engram stated it was the “most beautiful pass” he’s ever caught.

The pass from Eli at 1:25 was the most beautiful pass I’ve ever received lol I hit the stick nod, turned around and the ball just floated into my hands. Solid defense too DB had no idea. I was in awe 😂 https://t.co/CwvQ4g0rl4 — Evan Engram (@eazyengram) May 3, 2020

San Francisco ousted the Giants 31-21 in that matchup, as Big Blue fell to 1-8 en route to missing the postseason for the fifth time in six years. That underwhelming 2017 campaign began a string of what’s now been three consecutive years of playoff-less football for the Giants.

New York recently picked up Engram’s fifth-year option after he missed half of the 2019 regular season, a move that’s received mixed reactions from fans. Some believe in his on-field skill, others think the injuries are too significant of a concern.

But regardless of how you perceive it, Engram is currently slated to remain with the organization through the 2021 campaign.

In eight games last year, the 25-year-old caught 44 balls for 467 yards and three scores.