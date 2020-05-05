The latest bobblehead from FOCO is a New York Giants-Day of the Dead-themed product that is an absolute must-buy.

FOCO always pulls through with amazing products for customers, and this time, they’ve done it again.

The manufacturer is releasing its brand new New York Giants Day of the Dead Bobblehead. This product is a skeleton wearing Giants blue, portraying the team’s logo in numerous spots while playing a team-inspired guitar and wearing a sombrero. The blue base additionally features “New York Giants” in writing.

The product is around eight inches tall and is limited to 2,020 pieces.

This specific bobblehead is part of a series of Day of the Dead-inspired bobbleheads from FOCO.

The product is also handcrafted and hand-painted, which will make it an extremely authentic addition to your office or bedroom collection.

“We are very excited to introduce these new bobbleheads, inspired by traditional Day of the Dead imagery,” FOCO Senior Licensing Manager Matthew Katz said. “While Day of the Dead festivities take place in late October, we think fans will be eager to get their hands on these colorful, unique bobbleheads all year round.”

You can pre-order this wonderful, officially licensed product on FOCO’s website for $40.00. It will ship no later than July 13, 2020.

FOCO, a “leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise celebrating more than 20 years in the industry,” has also released Giants clothing, shoes, along with an “Eli Manning New York Giants Retirement Bobblehead” in the past.