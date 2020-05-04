The New York Giants have deferred the upcoming season ticket payments to July 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the NFL plans for the COVID-19 pandemic to potentially affect the 2020 campaign, teams are taking action to alter their season ticket payment plans. This includes the New York Giants, who deferred payments on Monday for the second time this year.

The organization previously deferred payments back in March.

The next wave of payments, regardless of whether you’re on the four-month, six-month, or one-payment plan, will be due by July 1, as stated in a letter to season ticket holders from co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch.

It’s unclear how the 2020 campaign will turn out if this pandemic lasts until the fall season. The NFL is planning to hold a regular season that begins on Thursday, Sept. 10 with a Super Bowl that takes place on Sunday, Feb. 7, as planned. Nonetheless, the schedule, which the league plans to release later this week, will reportedly include the necessary flexibility in the event that changes must be made.

But even if games occur on their original planned dates, will fans be allowed in the stadiums? We’re over four months away from the regular season, but if this outbreak isn’t significantly suppressed as time progresses, numerous realistic questions will need to be answered at some point or another.

It’s unknown if this will truly be the final season ticket payment deferment from the Giants organization. Time will only tell at this point, as with essentially every other virus-related question we have floating in our heads.