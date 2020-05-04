With the NFL expected to release its 2020 schedule this week, here are our predictions for what the New York Giants’ slate will look like.

The NFL is expected to release its 2020 preseason and regular schedules this week. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this annual occurrence will give fans something to look forward to while the sports world remains dark.

General manager Dave Gettleman is on the hot seat and Joe Judge is entering his first season as head coach. With that said, 2020 is a pivotal season for the New York Giants. Ownership and fans are becoming increasingly frustrated, as the team conjured up a 12-36 record over the last three seasons.

The Giants will play four teams that made the playoffs last season including the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. They’ll additionally face last season’s league MVP Lamar Jackson when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens.

With the schedule set to come out at any moment, here are five predictions on the Giants’ 2020 slate.

1. They’ll play at Dallas in Week 1 again

In what’s seemingly become a tradition, the Giants will, once again, begin their season in Dallas. The Giants have faced the Cowboys in the opener in four of the last five campaigns — 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019.

The Giants will come into this game looking to end their six-game losing streak to the NFC East rival.

2. The home opener will be against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Giants’ home opener will be against Tom Brady and the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The six-time Super Bowl champ and the Giants have a storied rivalry, with Brady holding a 4-3 win-loss advantage. Nonetheless, the Giants won the two biggest matchups in Super Bowls 42 and 46.

The Giants-Brady rivalry will experience one final chapter.

3. The Giants will face the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football

In one of the most anticipated games of the 2020 season, one that will be highlighted by the return of Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants will take on the Browns on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The atmosphere will certainly be electric and this game is likely to happen in the first half of the season.

4. The Giants won’t have any Sunday Night Football games

Despite the fact that the Giants roster is improved from a season ago (on paper), you can’t overlook the team’s 2017-19 record. Sunday Night Football matchups usually feature two teams poised to be playoff contenders, and the Giants don’t fit the criteria yet.

Just as the case was last season, the Giants will not play in any Sunday night games.

5. They’ll finish the season at Washington

Big Blue finished its last two seasons at home against the Cowboys and Eagles. Considering the way the schedule is set up, they’ll face a divisional rival in Week 17. But this time, it will be against the Washington Redskins in the nation’s capital.

The Redskins are the lone NFC East team the Giants had success against in the last three seasons, having won four of the last six meetings. The last time the Giants faced the Redskins in the final week of the year was in 2017. During that campaign, they finished 3-13 in what was arguably the most disappointing season in franchise history.