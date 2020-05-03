After averaging 21.3 points per game last season, the New York Giants offense is poised to break out in 2020.

On paper, the New York Giants offense is better than it was at the end of last season. One of the reasons why is the addition of Georgia All-American tackle Andrew Thomas who general manager Dave Gettleman snagged in the draft.

In taking Thomas instead of Clemson All-American Isaiah Simmons, Gettleman further illustrated his commitment to the offense this offseason. In free agency, he acquired tackle Cam Fleming and drafted two other linemen in the draft in UConn tackle Matt Peart and Oregon guard Shane Lemieux.

Gettleman knew it was imperative that he build a strong offensive line to protect the Giants’ two biggest assets—quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

Jones showed amazing promise as a rookie with his pinpoint accuracy, but he was sacked 38 times in 12 starts and lost 11 fumbles.

A high ankle sprain cost Barkley three games and his yards per carry went down from 5.0 in 2018 to 4.6 last season. Many point to poor line play for the drop in Barkley’s production. Lackluster line play can also explain why the offense went from averaging 23.1 points per game in 2018 to 21.3 in 2019.

Now with an improved offensive line, you can expect to see Jones and Barkley reach their full potential. But a better line isn’t the only reason why the Giants are poised to explode in 2020. Barring injuries, the Giants will have their full array of playmakers on the field.

There are many reasons why the Giants finished 4-12 last season. But perhaps the biggest reason is due to the fact we never saw all of their playmakers on the field together. Due to injuries and suspensions, we never saw Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, Evan Engram, and Darius Slayton on the field together with Jones and Barkley.

Injuries are a part of the game but there’s no way to predict that the Giants wouldn’t play a single snap with their best offensive weapons on the field together.

With new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett now calling the plays, look for the Giants offense to take more chances downfield and expect a ton of screen plays for Barkley as well. The Giants offense under Garrett will be more dynamic than it was in the previous two seasons with Pat Shurmur calling plays.

Daniel Jones and Darius Slayton are two big reasons why the Giants are poised for an offensive explosion in 2020. Both are entering year two with high expectations after having such successful rookie seasons.

Jones threw an astounding 24 touchdowns in just 13 games. If he played in all 16 games, he would have set the rookie record for touchdown passes in a season. If he can play in all 16 games this season, he’ll throw at least 30 touchdowns.

As a fifth-round draft pick, Slayton quickly established himself as one of the steals in the draft. With Shepard and Tate serving as the possession receivers, Slayton became the Giants’ big-play receiver, taking opposing cornerbacks deep. He led the Giants in receiving yards with 740, and his eight receiving touchdowns were tied for most in the NFC East.

With the way the Giants will attack defenses this season, it would be surprising if Slayton doesn’t have his first 1,000-yard receiving season.

The Giants’ defense has improved this offseason through free agency and the draft, but when you look at the roster, there’s no question that the strength of the team lies with the offense.

If the Giants are going to end their three consecutive double-digit loss seasons, it will be the offense that will carry them.