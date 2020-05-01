The New York Jets addressed pass rushing in the draft, but they are still reportedly keeping tabs on free agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the New York Jets might not be out of the Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes. It doesn’t sound like Gang Green is going to be making an all-out push for Clowney, but they are still a potential landing spot for the Pro Bowl defensive end.

“Those close to the situation tell me the Jets have been ‘fishing around’ Clowney and if they are serious about acquiring him and put forth a good offer, then they have a legitimate shot. People in his camp tell me Clowney would love to play for a big market team such as the Jets,” wrote Pauline.

“That being the case, I’m told it’s expected to be a long process and nothing is imminent.”

Clowney’s free agency has dragged on throughout the offseason and past the 2020 NFL Draft. While it’s clear that we shouldn’t be ruling the Jets out, they appear to be a longshot to sign Clowney.

New York took Florida defensive end Jabari Zuniga in the third round of the draft. Furthermore, general manager Joe Douglas seems hesitant to break the bank on any free agents this year.

Of course, Clowney might be the missing piece that the defense needs to go from very good to elite. The Jets have been missing a dominant pass rusher for years and although Clowney has never hit double-digit sacks, he’s a huge upgrade over anyone on the roster.