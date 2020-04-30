Newly hired New York Giants head coach Joe Judge spoke with WFAN Sports Radio’s Moose and Maggie this past Tuesday.

He won the interview in January and contributed towards the New York Giants‘ performance in both the free agency and NFL Draft periods. But games have yet to be played, so head coach Joe Judge understands the real challenge awaits.

“It’s going to be more important what I do this fall and what we do collectively,” Judge said while speaking with WFAN Sports Radio’s Moose & Maggie on Tuesday. “So, I’m thankful for the opportunity. Now I have a greater responsibility than just getting on the phone and talking through an interview.”

Judge took part in his first draft as a head coach last week, an event that saw the Giants add a number of players who will hopefully contribute to a successful rebuild.

The Giants decided to proceed with more of a need-based approach when they were on the clock, having drafted three offensive linemen in the first five rounds. This was likely the better route to take, considering it certainly makes progress in fixing the glaring needs throughout the roster.

The new head coach has a big job on his hands in regards to leading this ballclub back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. Big Blue has won just 12 games in the last trio of campaigns, so it’ll be interesting to see how the 38-year-old handles his inaugural season as a coaching staff leader.

Judge and the Giants are hoping the decisions they made this offseason will lead to wins in 2020. Time will only tell if that ends up becoming the case.