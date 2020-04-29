After the 2020 NFL Draft, New York Jets betting odds are in about the same position according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The New York Jets are one of many teams who feel better about their chances in 2020 after the draft. However, New York Jets betting odds aren’t all that different following their big weekend.

Entering the draft, the Jets were a long shot for just about everything. Following the draft, not much has changed. There seems to be a bit more belief in the Jets to win the Super Bowl and the AFC East, but overall, there were only subtle changes to the betting lines following the draft.

Pre- and post-draft New York Jets betting odds on @DKSportsbook. Super Bowl and AFC East odds change ever so slightly. 👇👇👇#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/MCezBw1v6b — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) April 27, 2020

The two main takeaways following the draft are that the Jets picked up some ground in odds to win the Super Bowl (+6600) and the AFC East (+700). However, it’s tough to figure out why we are seeing these slight changes.

On one hand, the Jets came away with an impressive draft class and added major talent to positions in desperate need of an upgrade. For one, the Jets added Mekhi Becton to watch Sam Darnold‘s blindside and snagged wide receiver Denzel Mims to be his main target.

High-upside defensive players like cornerback Bryce Hall and defensive end Jabari Zuniga should plug some holes on the defense as well. It’s safe to say that Joe Douglas‘ first draft as general manager of the Jets exceeded expectations.

But again, the high marks the Jets are receiving for the draft didn’t result in any major shifts to their futures odds. Although they saw a minor change in the AFC East odds, the Jets are still expected to finish at the bottom of the division.

The Jets and Dolphins (+700) both came away with terrific draft classes, but there are plenty of draft classes that have looked great on paper and never produced. The New England Patriots (+115) and Buffalo Bills (+160) are still seen as the cream of the crop in the division.

It’s also worth noting that from April 27 to April 29, the Jets have moved from (+3000) to win the AFC to (+3300). The Kansas City Chiefs (+275) and the Baltimore Ravens (+325) are both leading the pack in the AFC with the Patriots (+1200) as a distant third option.

As the NFL season approaches, these lines are sure to shift a few more times. If Douglas’ first draft was any indication, he has the Jets moving in the right direction.

It might be a good idea for bettors to take advantage of these odds before they move again. Although it’s unwise to bet against Bill Belichick and the Patriots, the AFC East is wide open for the first time in a long time.