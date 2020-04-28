The New York Liberty made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday, as two of their latest additions will not play for the squad in 2020.

The New York Liberty announced the waiving of guard Tayler Hill on Tuesday. New York also announced that fellow newcomer Stephanie Talbot will remain overseas for the 2020 season.

Hill, 29, came over from the Dallas Wings in a three-team deal that sent New York’s all-time leading scorer Tina Charles to the Washington Mystics. The eight-year veteran has tallied 8.9 points over 145 games after the Mystics took her with the fourth pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft. Hill was limited to four games after sustaining a knee injury last season.

With the release of Hill, the Liberty have already bid farewell to the veteran additions from the Charles blockbuster. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough was traded to Phoenix during the draft proceedings on April 17 in exchange for the rights to 10th overall pick Jocelyn Willoughby. New York also acquired the ninth, 12th, and 15th picks in the Charles trade. Those picks were respectively used on Megan Walker, Jazmine Jones, and Leaonna Odom.

The Liberty also announced that Talbot will remain overseas for the 2020 campaign. Talbot was another draft-night acquisition, coming over from Minnesota for the rights to 26th overall pick Erica Ogwumike. She tallied a career-best 5.2 points under current Liberty head coach Walt Hopkins, who was then an assistant with the Lynx.

Hopkins’ fellow assistant Shelley Patterson is likely set to be a transfer from Minnesota. Over the WNBA offseason, Talbot put up 13.8 points per game with the Adelaide Lightning of the WNBL, her native Australia’s top women’s league.

New York currently holds 16 players on their roster. WNBA rules dictate they must make at least one more move prior to the commencement of training camp, which welcomes a maximum of 15 athletes.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags