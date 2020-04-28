New York Giants fifth-round selection, Oregon guard Shane Lemieux, spoke on a conference call with the media on Tuesday.

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman showed that he was committed to rebuilding the offensive line in this year’s NFL Draft. He used three of his first five picks on that position group (Andrew Thomas, Matt Peart, and Shane Lemieux).

Gettleman hopes all three will help protect Daniel Jones and be strong and versatile options, which is why the organization drafted the players it did.

Lemieux, the team’s fifth-round pick, started all four years in college (Oregon) at the left guard position. But, there’s a chance he could end up becoming the team’s center for the future if Big Blue doesn’t decide to go with the other options — Nick Gates or Spencer Pulley.

On Tuesday, Lemieux underwent a conference call with reporters and explained the challenges of the center position.

“Every single offensive line position is going to have different techniques,” he said. “I feel like with center there is a lot more responsibility on you to know the offense and to know more of the defense and be more sound with what’s going on around you. Obviously, you have to snap the ball. Those are two of the biggest factors that are different. At the same time, I feel like I am a football player. I’ve been working at all three positions. I really appreciate the differences in all three of the interior spots and the tackle spots as well. There’s obviously little caveats, little differences to everything.”

It would be a tough transition to go from guard to center and one that’s more difficult than people truly believe. Nevertheless, Lemieux will be ready for any responsibility the organization throws at him.

“I was really fortunate enough in college, I had a really good offensive line. We never really had to move much because we were experienced veterans,” he said. “During this draft process, I understood that this game is all about versatility. I think that me getting good at all three interior positions is going to benefit me well in the future. I don’t really have a position. I just want to be ready whenever I get in, to be ready to play whatever coach asks me to.”

Lemieux had a ton of playing experience in college, starting all 52 games and never missing a practice. At 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, he possesses the ideal size that you want in an interior offensive lineman, and the coaching staff is excited to work with him.

Lemieux was additionally asked how his initial call with Judge went after his selection.

“Coach Judge called me on draft day and said ‘put your head down and work.’ I think that’s an important thing,” Lemieux said. “I don’t want to elaborate on exactly what he said out of respect for him and I. The main mantra was to ‘put your head down and work.'”

Currently, we don’t know what position Lemieux will play or if he’ll even be a starter. Nonetheless, we do know he’ll play a huge role in building a winning culture with Big Blue.

The future foundation of the offensive line has hopefully arrived, and Lemieux is looking to be a part of it.