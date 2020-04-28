The New York Giants are staying busy, adding defensive back Montre Hartage and several undrafted free agents.

With the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, the New York Giants continued to add talent to their roster Tuesday. General manager Dave Gettleman picks up former Dolphins defensive back Montre Hartage and 10 undrafted free agents.

Roster Move: DB Montre Hartage has been claimed off waivers pic.twitter.com/LdNBW7kVB2 — New York Giants (@Giants) April 28, 2020

Hartage was named first-team All-Big Ten Conference as a Senior at Northwestern in 2018 after making 51 tackles with 13 pass breakups, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

After going undrafted, Hartage signed with the Miami Dolphins and was added to the active roster in December of 2019. According to Pro Football Focus, he posted a 69.3 grade with 94 of his 98 snaps on passing plays.

With 11 additions, the Giants also announced they have also waived six players.

C.J. Conrad TE

Tanner Volson, C

Derrick Baity, DB

Sean Smith, P

Colin Holba, LS

Drew Scott, LS

Holba played in the five games for the Giants last season while none of the other players have made their NFL debuts.

Hartage wasn’t the only addition made by the Giants on Monday. The team also announced the signings of 10 undrafted free agents:

Case Cookus, QB, Northern Arizona

Derrick Dillon, WR, LSU

Binjimen Victor, WR Ohio State

Kyle Markway, TE, South Carolina

Tyler Haycraft, OT Louisville

Oluwole Betiku, Jr., DE Illinois

Niko Lalos DE, Dartmouth

Dominique Ross, LB,North Carolina

Christian Angulo DB, Hampton

Malcolm Elmore DB, Central Methodist

Victor and Dillon are the names who likely have the best chance to make New York’s 55-man roster.

Victor hauled in 1,340 yards and 18 touchdowns during his four-year career at Ohio State while Dillon hauled in 634 yards and four touchdowns with the LSU Tigers. Dillon also ran an impressive 4.29 40-yard dash.

The Giants currently have 84 players on their roster, leaving room for six more additions to fill the offseason limit of 90.