Former New Jersey Devils great Ken Daneyko is staying in shape during quarantine by making sure he’s ready for a fight.

While former New Jersey Devils defenseman Ken Daneyko hasn’t been alongside Steve Cangialosi calling games via MSG Networks, the color commentator is still entertaining Jersey’s fans for the better during the NHL’s suspension.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion showed off his boxing skills, or epic hockey fighting skills, on Tuesday via the Devils official Instagram account.

Daneyko shows fans one of his quarantine exercise routines, which resembles Philadelphia’s own Rocky Balboa. His outdoor workout likely put most fans to shame, but it seemed that Jersey’s faithful appreciated “Dano’s” thoughtful video.

Mr. Devil appeared quick on his feet and his form reminded fans that “he’s still got it.”

Daneyko is most remembered as a depth defenseman and lifelong Devil, who set numerous franchise records – most notably No. 3 leads all skaters in games played with 1283.

The 1982 first-round draft pick was never afraid to drop the gloves and wear his heart on his sleeve for Jersey’s team while skating with the club from 1983-84 until 2002-03.

The former bruiser even joked and engaged with fans on the post after commenting that he may have pulled “plenty of muscles.”

Daneyko has always been prideful and a great spokesman for the organization, and in case younger fans never had the chance to watch the legend skate – MSG Networks has been replaying games from the Devils’ glory days when Dano and company were a Stanley Cup dynasty.

Fans have to wonder if this video segment with Daneyko will become a weekly routine for the team’s social media – just a thought.