The New York Jets’ rookie additions go far beyond the names they added at the virtual NFL Draft, which wrapped on Saturday.

WR Lawrence Cager, Georgia: A transfer from Miami, Cager had trouble staying healthy put up 1,157 yards and 14 touchdowns. (Zach Klein)

WR George Campbell, West Virginia: After transferring from Florida State, Campbell tallied a career-best 469 yards and seven touchdowns last season. (Campbell)

S Shyheim Carter, Georgia: Carter put up 100 tackles and three interceptions in Tuscaloosa and was formerly a teammate of Quinnen Williams. (Yo Murphy)

DL Domenique Davis, UNC-Pembroke: Davis will become the fourth player to hail from Division II UNCP to appear in an NFL camp. (Draft Diamonds)

CB Javelin Guidry, Utah: An early draft entry, Guidry tallied 120 tackles over three seasons. (Sam Farnsworth)

T Jared Hilbers, Washington: Hilbers played in every Huskies game last season and earned second-team all-Pac-12 honors from Pro Football Focus. (Mike Vorel)

EDGE Bryce Huff, Memphis: Part of Mike Norvell’s first recruiting class, Huff earned back-to-back second-team all-conference team nominations. (Bryan Moss-Namowicz)

CB Lamar Jackson, Nebraska: He might not be the one that Larry David wanted, but Jackson still brings plenty to the table, like a second-place finish in Big Ten pass breakups last season. (Tom Pelissero)

DT Sterling Johnson, Coastal Carolina: Johnson earned third-team All-Sun Belt honors after tallying 41 tackles, 10 for a loss. (Draft Diamonds)

(UPDATED: 7:15 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 26, 2020)

