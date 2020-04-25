The New York Jets made a rare trade with the Patriots, gaining two more picks for day three in exchange for the 101st on Friday.

The New York Jets crossed enemy lines on Friday night, sending their final draft pick of Friday’s round three proceedings to the New England Patriots. New York gets back two picks for the 2020 draft’s final segments, as well as a sixth-round pick for next year’s selections.

Meanwhile, the Patriots secured the 101st pick, which they used on tight end Dalton Keene. The Virginia Tech product was the latter of back-to-back tight ends that the Patriots chose after UCLA’s Devin Asiasi went with the 91st.

This marks the second-ever trade between the AFC East rivals. The first came less than a year ago, when the Jets sent over a 2021 sixth-round selection for receiver Demaryius Thomas in September.

New York now has six picks over the last three rounds of the 2020 draft on Saturday (12 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN/NFL Network). The New England picks slide in as the 125th and 129th selections, while they hold their allotted choices at No. 120, No. 158, and No. 191. They also have the 211th pick obtained from Kansas City in a 2019 trade for linebacker Darron Lee.

Notable selections at the No. 125 pick include Hall of Fame offensive lineman Mike Webster (Pittsburgh, 1974), defensive back Chris Dishman (Houston, 1988), and offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod. Other Hall of Famers like Roger Staubach (Dallas, 1964) and Jackie Smith (St. Louis, 1963) went at the No. 129 pick, as did tight end Julius Thomas (Denver, 2011).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags