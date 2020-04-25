Dave Gettleman added another playmaker to the New York Giants defense by taking Penn State linebacker Cameron Brown in the sixth round.

Brown played four years with the Nittany Lions and recorded 198 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. In his final season (2019), he started all 13 games, recording 72 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and four pass breakups en route to earning third-team All-Big Ten honors.

To acquire a player of this caliber in the sixth round is a great value pick.

The 6-foot-5, 233-pound Brown ran a 4.72 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and recorded 16 reps on the bench press along with a 35.5-inch vertical jump.

He’s solid in coverage and quick in his pursuit of ball carriers. But, he’ll need to add some muscle if he hopes to break the starting rotation.

Expect Brown to add some much-needed depth to the Giants linebacking core and become a contributor on special teams.